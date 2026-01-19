The team behind The Meat Hook (397 Graham Ave.) and Cozy Royale (434 Humboldt St.) are set to open a new local haunt.

Peek Inn (38 Driggs Ave.) is opening in the former home of Greenpoint’s Fin du Monde, a French bistro that opened during the pandemic in 2020 and closed in August 2025.

Peek Inn is different than Peek In Cafe (80 Franklin St.) which is opening soon on the other side of Greenpoint in the former home of Cecily.

Co-owner Brent Young told Greenpointers that he and his team had been brainstorming names since they looked at the space in November.

Young explained that the word “inn” felt fitting because it’s not a synonym for a bar, nor a full restaurant, nor a tavern. Plus, Peekins is a nickname for the dog of Young’s business partner Mike Haigis.

Young explained that the home of his latest project is “a great little hidden corner that felt like you’d peek in to find a seat.”

A martini and shrimp cocktail at Cozy Royale. Photo: Cozy Royale

Young calls Peek Inn the “bar version” of Cozy Royale with a solid beer list, affordable wine and drinks, and some food, though they haven’t solidified a chef and menu yet.

“We’re a corner bar with everything you need, and nothing you don’t. A seat at the bar, friendly faces, drinks and food that don’t drain the wallet,” he told Greenpointers.

Young feels passionate about offering reliable neighborhood options where locals feel at home. “No one wants to invoke Cheers, but we do often, and loudly,” he said.

“With all of our stores or restaurants, we’ve really tried to be part of the area’s fabric,” Young continued. “Trusty options that lead with warmth and personality.”

The team hopes to open Peek Inn in March. They will start with later nighttime hours only, but aim to add afternoon service.

“The city needs more relaxing, inviting bars where someone can have a solitary afternoon drink and kill some hours with a friend or a book,” Young said.