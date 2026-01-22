Comedy shows in the neighborhood are plenty, and starting this spring, local comics will have a home base at Greenpoint Comedy Club.

For the past eight weeks, husband-and-wife team and founders Jeremy Pinsly and Kayla Sossin have been working behind the scenes to turn the space at 66 Greenpoint Avenue into the perfect bar-slash-show atmosphere that comedians will flock to.

Pinsly, who has been doing comedy for over a decade and performed in scenes from NYC to Nashville, has wanted to start his own club for the past two years, particularly with the goal of expanding the scene outside of the more tourist-driven stereotypes of Manhattan.

“Wouldn’t it be great if the crowd was 80% locals?” he remarked of the idea of opening in Greenpoint and catering to the neighborhood.

Construction is currently underway in the space, including building out the stage in the back room (which is planned to have a 70-80-person capacity) and adding a green room, plus revamping the front.

Pinsly, who will serve as the booker and general manager, wants the club to be a hub for emerging comics, stressing the importance of a community vibe (as well as the importance of paying comics what they can).

“I want to bring back collectivity and build infrastructure for young and new comics,” he said. “This place doesn’t succeed without a good group of people.”

And that good group of people includes the friends giving input on their food and drink program, which will include beer (including potential partnerships with Threes Brewing), wine (and wine-based cocktails), mocktails, and simple snacks to start with the goal of expanding.

There are also plans to expand the programming and hours. To start, Greenpoint Comedy Club will operate on evenings and weekends, but Pinsly hopes to also offer a place for comics to write and practice their sets and pitch jokes daily, as well as record their specials.

Greenpoint Comedy Club is aiming for a March or April opening.