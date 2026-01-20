Gotham Burger Social Club is wrapping up its residency at Greenpoint’s Threes Brewing (113 Franklin St.) this week. January 25 will be the pop-up’s last day before the burger brand expands with a permanent shop in Williamsburg at 216 Grand Street.

Gotham’s pop-up at Threes started at the end of 2023 and was originally intended to be a short-term residency, but support from the neighborhood and the close relationship between the Gotham and the Threes teams led to a much longer partnership.

Gotham Burger Social Club currently operates one location in Manhattan. The new Williamsburg store will be the brand’s first full-service location with a full-liquor license and bar program.

“The new outpost is designed as a true neighborhood hangout,” according to the Gotham team.

The Gotham Smash from Gotham Burger Social Club. Photo: Patrick Dolande

Gotham’s Williamsburg location will offer its signature burgers, plus an expanded lineup of sides. The menu will feature the popular Gotham Smash with grilled onions, American cheese, homemade pickles, jalapeños, ketchup, mustard, and club sauce which is sweet, smokey, and tangy. There will also be a brand new burger called California Dreamin’.

Sides will include crispy frickles (fried pickles), fries, onion rings, and Gotham’s signature sauces including club sauce, buffalo blue cheese, Home on the Ranch (a homestyle ranch with dill pickle), and ghost pepper ranch (a hotter version of Home on the Ranch).

The Williamsburg location’s full bar program will introduce a curated whiskey selection and cocktails exclusive to the new location.

A burger and fries from Gotham Burger Social Club. Photo: Patrick Dolande

Gotham’s Brooklyn storefront is being designed by the same team behind the Manhattan location. The new shop will keep the original’s Western-inspired aesthetic with worn-in leather and wood, while offering more room.

The team is aiming to open Gotham Burger Social Club’s Williamsburg outpost in spring 2026.