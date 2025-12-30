2025 is coming to a close, and like many other news sites, we’re trawling through this year’s stories in search of the ones that best reflect this past year, and specifically, what it meant for Greenpoint and Williamsburg.

There were undoubtedly some bright spots, but 2025 was often a dispiriting year from an editorial point of view. Sometimes it felt like we’d log on every day to discover a new business has closed. And anecdotally, while the closures piled up, openings did not quite keep pace in filling the gap.

But if 2025 showed us anything, it’s that local communities can band together to fight back, and sometimes even win (Green Asphalt is shutting down!) Sometimes, people even face consequences for their actions. I recognize this might not be a universally shared sentiment (real estate developers read Greenpointers, too, and they occasionally ask us to delete articles).

Eric Adams has just a day left as mayor, and New Yorkers overwhelmingly rejected his brand of self-serving cronyism. We hope 2026 can be a clean slate and a fresh start.

The corner of Greenpoint Avenue and West Street. Image: Greenpointers.

Several beloved businesses closed

A year that saw several beloved, longstanding businesses shutter, in some cases due to unchecked landlord greed. Our two top stories of 2025, the Pencil Factory closing and West Street tenants being evicted, reflect this.

Polka Dot, Marlow & Sons, Cecily, Modern Love, Llama Inn, and Ovenly were some of the biggest bummers.

The community debated new Monitor Point project on the Bushwick Inlet

Developers plan to construct two new massive residential towers on land they will lease from the MTA, but not everyone is on board.

Some say the towers will bring much-needed affordable housing to a neighborhood in desperate need, while others feel they will continue to drive up rents and damage the environment. There’s still a long way to go before any final decisions are made, but an upcoming public meeting on January 20 will be a great place to hear more.

It’s been 20 years since the Greenpoint-Williamsburg waterfront rezoning

Of course, the debate at the heart of Monitor Point stems largely from the effects of the controversial 2005 rezoning. The Bloomberg-era deal leaves behind a complicated legacy, one that we considered in the spring.

We took on the mayor

We generally try to hew to journalistic objectivity to the best of our ability, but the stakes changed once a story started affecting our bottom line. Such was the case with our op-ed about how the Adams administration has been mismanaging funds meant for local newsrooms and instead giving them to allies and big tech companies. We don’t have much to report in terms of resolution, but we are hopeful that a new administration will take a different approach.

​Greenpoint’s top land owners indicted for an alleged bribery scheme

​Authorities indicted brother and sister Tony and Gina Argento, owners of Broadway Stages, for an alleged bribery scheme to kill the McGuinness Boulevard redesign.

​In the interest of journalistic integrity (see above), I’ll refrain from saying much. But uh…can’t say I was shocked!

​The community overwhelmingly panned the Park Church Co-op renovation reveal

​The McGuinness debate continues to divide neighbors, but one thing undoubtedly brought you all together — everyone hates the renovated Park Church Co-op, with its tacky white paint and off-center windows.

​Green Asphalt officially shuts down

​After years of polluting the neighborhood, Green Asphalt finally agreed to shut down until it raised the height of its emissions stack. As many people pointed out, asphalt plants tend to shut down in the winter anyway, but it’s still a necessary and important step that will hopefully lead to change next year.

​Long live physical media!

​Three different stores opened in Williamsburg, proving that the neighborhood clamors for the tangible. Night Owl Video revived the video store; The Twisted Spine offers thrills and chills; and The Little Bookshop might just be the coziest place we’ve ever profiled.