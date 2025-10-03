Cecily (80 Franklin St.), a low-key wine bar with seasonal small plates, announced yesterday that they would shut their doors after November 17.

The team shared the decision in an Instagram post, citing the same issues afflicting beloved restaurants city-wide:

“Costs continue to rise across the board, the economy is tenuous and unforgiving, and attempting to create intimate experiences that are still accessible to all is simply not a winning economic strategy,” they wrote. “This dream always existed on the razors (sic) edge – everything had to go right, or it would not work. We knew that, and we gave it a go anyway, because we love this neighborhood and everyone who has given us the gift of their time.”

Cecily’s Broccoli Rabe with Chili Crisp, Yogurt and Peanuts. Photo: Tam

Cecily first opened in December 2023, with a goal of becoming a neighborhood spot rooted in the community.

“We didn’t want to be extractive — we want to be a part of the neighborhood,” said sommelier Kristin Ma in 2022, long before the restaurant opened. “The neighborhood is quickly changing, and the people who have been here for a long time are really protectionist.”

That non-extractive nature extended to the staff as well. Before they opened, the team shared that they planned “to offer staff purposeful profit-sharing and ownership opportunities, encompassing direct mentorship in skills ranging from wine tasting to restaurant finance.”

On a personal note, Cecily was a Greenpointers staff favorite. The food was always excellent and innovative, and the hospitality could not have been warmer. We wish the team the best of luck in whatever comes next!