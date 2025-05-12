It looks like the casual Polish restaurant Polka Dot (726 Manhattan Ave.) has closed for good.
The restaurant has not officially announced anything, but the signs point in the direction of it no longer being operational. A Google Maps listing cites the restaurant “permanently closed” and Polka Dot’s Instagram and website have been deactivated.
The security gate was pulled down when Greenpointers walked by on a recent weekday afternoon.
Polka Dot shared that they were in danger of closing earlier this year. They launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover utility bills and tax debts (the GoFundMe is no longer accepting donations; the campaign raised $17,156).
It’s a sad end to the family-owned cafe and grocery, which Mariusz and Marzena Parys first opened as Polski Deli Market in 1996. Mariusz sadly passed away in 2005, and Marzena has worked to keep the space alive, eventually rebranding it as Polka Dot.
Sad news, do you think all the restaurant closures in the area are due to gentrification, higher rents, a new type of customers moving into the area?
It looks like Polka Dot had some deeper financial issues. I think what’s probably more the case with closures is a mix of increasing rent, increasing cost of production, and customers having less pocket money to go out. But I can’t tell you how many businesses privately tell us about landlords not renewing leases for arbitrary reasons, or inflating the rent more than the business can sustain.
