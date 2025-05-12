It looks like the casual Polish restaurant Polka Dot (726 Manhattan Ave.) has closed for good.

The restaurant has not officially announced anything, but the signs point in the direction of it no longer being operational. A Google Maps listing cites the restaurant “permanently closed” and Polka Dot’s Instagram and website have been deactivated.

The security gate was pulled down when Greenpointers walked by on a recent weekday afternoon.

Polka Dot shared that they were in danger of closing earlier this year. They launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover utility bills and tax debts (the GoFundMe is no longer accepting donations; the campaign raised $17,156).

It’s a sad end to the family-owned cafe and grocery, which Mariusz and Marzena Parys first opened as Polski Deli Market in 1996. Mariusz sadly passed away in 2005, and Marzena has worked to keep the space alive, eventually rebranding it as Polka Dot.