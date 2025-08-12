Ovenly, a local bakery chain, announced its Greenpoint location (31 Greenpoint Ave.) would be put on pause as of today, August 12.

Rumors swirled yesterday about a potential closure. While the store has not confirmed a permanent closure, the signs point to that being the case. A notice on the website reads:

“We’re taking a pause. Our storefront and online ordering are now closed. Thank you for all your support and kindness. We’ll truly miss seeing you!”

This closure means that there are no more Ovenly locations in operation. Ovenly has closed its storefronts in the West Village, Williamsburg, and it most recently closed its Cobble Hill location.

Ovenly, which opened its Greenpoint location in 2012, consisted of both a retail and wholesale operation, known especially for its special occasion cakes.

On a personal note, I’m really going to miss that honey cardamom latte.