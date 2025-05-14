Williamsburg’s Modern Love (317 Union Ave.) will be closing in June after serving the neighborhood for eight years.

Modern Love is known for its plant-based versions of classic comfort food that is all made from scratch. The completely vegan brunch and dinner menus are fairly expansive (especially for a vegan restaurant) with offerings like salads, pastas, sandwiches, wings, and burgers, plus specialities like truffled poutine, oyster mushroom calamari, and shakes with homemade cashew olive oil ice cream. The mac and cheese is particularly popular.

Plant-based specialities from Modern Love. Photo: Modern Love

Modern Love’s Instagram post about the closure said that the team is “already looking for a new space,” so this might not be the last we see of Modern Love in some form.

“Maybe it’ll be a new chapter of Modern Love, maybe it’ll be something completely different,” the post said.

A vegan chocolate shake from Modern Love. Photo: Modern Love

The announcement also noted that “a lot of reasons” led to the decision to close the restaurant, and thanked all of Modern Love’s customers for making the restaurant feel like “home.”

Modern Love’s last day is still up in the air, but it will most likely be sometime in June.