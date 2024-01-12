Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

Two long-standing local businesses closed without advance notice — The Springs and Cafe Rosarito (formerly Rosarito Fish Shack).

Williamsburg has a new, low-key French bistro, Cafe Zouave.

A new wine bar, Heaven and Earth, will soon open in the space that used to house Green Lane Coffee. Is it just us, or does it feel like it’s always restaurant week? Maybe because it lasts for so long?

What will the BQE look like in the future, and how will that impact North Brooklyn? A local coffee shop was hit with a robbery, and a new comedy club opened its doors.

v

Today was the kick-off for a new mindfulness event series at the Play Lab, designed for parents to unwind. For more weekend activities, check out our roundup here.

NBK Parks Alliance just launched winter volunteer hours. Our latest Missed Connection has to do with biking and British accents. Does that sound like an encounter you had with the one who got away? Click here.

New restaurant Gator shared a recipe with us.

In and around North Brooklyn

New York City’s first renewable diesel station opens in Greenpoint.

A Gwyneth Paltrow-approved acupuncture studio just opened in Williamsburg.