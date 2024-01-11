This long weekend in Greenpoint and Williamsburg promises an array of entertaining events. On Friday, rock out at Saint Vitus Bar’s Punk Rock Karaoke with legendary musicians, or find serenity at The Play Lab with Journaling & Mindfulness for parents. Saturday offers a motorcycle meet-up and side-splitting comedy at Flop House Comedy Club. Finally, immerse yourself in local talent at Songwriter Sunday in McCarren Parkhouse on Sunday. Whether you’re into punk, mindfulness, trivia, comedy, or live music, there’s something exciting happening right in your neighborhood to make this weekend memorable.

Friday, January 12

Unleash Your Inner Punk Rock Star at Saint Vitus Bar

Since 1996, this iconic event has let fans live out their rock ‘n’ roll dreams. Choose your favorite punk anthem, grab the mic, and join the band featuring legendary musicians like Greg Hetson from Bad Religion and Circle Jerks on guitar and vocals, Stan Lee from The Dickies on guitar, Randy Bradbury from Pennywise on bass and vocals, and Darrin Pfeiffer from Goldfinger on drums and vocals. It’s your chance to sing along to classics from the punk rock era, from 1983 and earlier. Just sign up at the venue, and when your song is called, take the stage and become the frontperson for a night.

Tickets are $36 here.

Journaling & Mindfulness For Parents at The Play Lab

This Friday at 9 a.m., head over to The Play Lab for a rejuvenating experience. Amid the parenting chaos, this event offers a dedicated space for you to journal, meditate, and gain valuable wellness insights that you can easily incorporate into your daily routine. It’s an 8-week series designed to provide you with some well-deserved time and space for self-care. While you focus on self-guided meditation, journaling, and reflection, your kids can enjoy free open play nearby. With each session lasting just one hour, you can tailor your experience to your needs, whether it’s diving into prompts and journaling, engaging in meaningful conversations with fellow parents, exploring meditation techniques led by local wellness experts, or simply enjoying mindful playtime with your child. The cost is $30 per session, but you can save by purchasing a 4-class pack or semester package for $25 per session.

Sign up here.

Saturday, January 13

Saturday Morning Meet Up at Jane Motorcycles

Motorcycle enthusiasts, this one’s for you. Jane Motorcycles (396 Wythe Avenue) will host a morning meet-up this Saturday at 10 a.m. “Drink some coffee, eat some food, and meet people. Let’s grow our NYC dirtbike community,” an Instagram caption reads.

Laugh it Out at Williamsburg’s Newest Comedy Club

Get ready to laugh your heart out this Saturday at the new Williamsburg spot Flop House Comedy Club (362 Grand St). Starting at 10 p.m., join a night of uproarious comedy featuring some of the best comics in NYC. You’re in for a treat with a lineup that includes the hilarious talents of Skye Grayson, Tej khanna, Freddie Shanel, Moss Pericone, and Bret Raybould. The cozy new venue sets the stage for a perfect evening of laughter, good vibes, and great company. Don’t forget to claim your seat at least 20 minutes before the show starts to ensure you don’t miss a moment of hilarity!

Tickets are $12.50 here.

Sunday, January 14

Enjoy Local Talent with Songwriter Sunday at The Parkhouse

Experience the magic of live music this Sunday at the McCarren Parkhouse in Brooklyn. Songwriter Sunday brings you an unforgettable evening featuring the talents of Sofía Campoamor, Laura Mock, and Belle Shea. Starting at 7 p.m., these local singer-songwriters will grace the stage with their original compositions, sharing the stories behind their music and offering unique artist merchandise. It’s a chance to discover new favorite songs and immerse yourself in the art of songwriting. While entry is free, a suggested donation of $10 is encouraged to support these incredible artists.

Register here.