While January’s low temperatures might not inspire much time spent outdoors, gardening opportunities abound for those brave enough to leave their cozy apartment.

North Brooklyn Parks Alliance just announced 2024 volunteer sign-ups for winter gardening. The updated volunteer hours reflect the expansion of the Native Plant Nursery at Under the K Bridge Park.

“On January 27 and 28 from 9AM to 12PM, we’re hosting our first two Volunteer Events of 2024 (sign up now!),” an email reads. “Led by our Director of Horticulture, Lisa Bloodgood, and plant experts on our Hort Team, we will begin a new nursery lifecycle by sowing tens of thousands of native plant seeds — across dozens of species — procured or donated by community partners, like our friends at Greenbelt Native Plant Center.”

Last year saw the debut of the Native Plant Nursery, designed to facilitate the growth of beneficial pollinator plants. The NBK Parks team added 11,348 native plants across parks and green spaces in North Brooklyn (which, according to the above Instagram post, truly sounds like a team effort).

And for more NBK Parks activities, don’t forget to swing by the Bushwick Inlet Park building tonight for the grand unveiling of the NYC DOT’s plans for the BQE, hosted by NBK Parks.

