Heaven and Earth (290 Nassau Ave.) is a new natural wine bar that will officially open on January 18. The newcomer takes the place of Green Lane Coffee, the previous tenant of the cozy spot on the outskirts of Greenpoint.

Heaven and Earth is the second project from Three Top Hospitality, co-founded by Halley Chambers and Kip Green (the first is a restaurant called Margot in Fort Greene).

Heaven and Earth’s wine program will feature natural wines at “accessible” price points. The wine bar will serve simple snacks like marinated beans, chips, caviar, and charcuterie, according to Chambers.

Though the regular food menu is minimal, Heaven and Earth’s owners plan to offer multiple pop-ups each month. “We plan to focus heavily on pop-ups and collaborations that represent the current cultural, social, artistic, and food-related landscape of New York life,” Chambers told Greenpointers.

Although the official opening date is January 18, some of these pop-ups, or “sneak previews,” have already taken place at Heaven and Earth. The first pop-up was on December 19 with 99 Cakes and Champagne. “99 Cakes is our first pop-up because we love Mina’s work, and of course, we love supporting other women entrepreneurs,” Chambers said of the small outfit’s owner.

Heaven and Earth’s second pop-up was only days later on December 21 with PreShift, a roving wine concept. This “Solstice Party” featured several guest sommeliers and food from CoFermented, who also collaborated with Lise and Vito (126A Nassau Ave.), another local wine bar located just down the street.

This Saturday, January 13, Heaven and Earth is hosting a third sneak preview. The “Opening Party” will take place from 5 p.m. until “very, very late.” The party will feature food from guest chef Vilda Gonzalez, who is based in Charleston. The quirky invite on Instagram highlights that there will be “food in abundance” and “wine everywhere.”

“With Heaven & Earth, we hope to create a welcoming and gracious space that is not only a place to drink natural wine, but also a cultural hub showcasing up and coming talent across the food, art, and social spaces in New York City,” Chambers said, noting that she chose to open her second venture in Greenpoint because “it’s a growing community” where many of her friends live.

Heaven and Earth will be open seven days a week, from 5 p.m. until midnight. The wine bar does not accept reservations.