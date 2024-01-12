Greenpoint’s Gator (105 Norman Ave.) opened in December in the space that was home to French bistro, Le Fond. Chef Allyx Seemann, who worked at local favorite Nura (46 Norman Ave.), is the chef and owner of the new spot that she named after her own childhood moniker.
For this week’s addition to the Community Cookbook, Chef Seemann has shared the recipe for the grainy mustard dressing that tops Gator’s radicchio salad.
“We recommend serving the salad with mixed winter citrus segments or rounds, Maldon salt, and candied nuts,” Chef Seemann explained.
Learn how to make Gator’s grainy mustard dressing below and find last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.
Gator’s Grainy Mustard Dressing
This recipe yields about 3/4 quart of the dressing.
Ingredients
300 grams (or about 1 1/4 cups) of grainy Dijon mustard
75 grams (or about 3 1/2 tablespoons) of honey
80 grams (or about 1/3 cup) of rice wine vinegar
55 grams (or 4 tablespoons) of olive oil
Salt, to taste
Directions
- Add all ingredients to a bowl and mix briskly with a whisk until fully emulsified.
- Pour over a radicchio and citrus salad like Gator or any salad of your choice.