Greenpoint’s Gator (105 Norman Ave.) opened in December in the space that was home to French bistro, Le Fond. Chef Allyx Seemann, who worked at local favorite Nura (46 Norman Ave.), is the chef and owner of the new spot that she named after her own childhood moniker.

For this week’s addition to the Community Cookbook, Chef Seemann has shared the recipe for the grainy mustard dressing that tops Gator’s radicchio salad.

“We recommend serving the salad with mixed winter citrus segments or rounds, Maldon salt, and candied nuts,” Chef Seemann explained.

Learn how to make Gator’s grainy mustard dressing below and find last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.

Gator’s radicchio salad with grainy mustard dressing. Photo: Gator

Gator’s Grainy Mustard Dressing

This recipe yields about 3/4 quart of the dressing.

Ingredients

300 grams (or about 1 1/4 cups) of grainy Dijon mustard

75 grams (or about 3 1/2 tablespoons) of honey

80 grams (or about 1/3 cup) of rice wine vinegar

55 grams (or 4 tablespoons) of olive oil

Salt, to taste

Directions