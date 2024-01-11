The latest North Brooklyn Missed Connection has a bit of everything. Bikes! Riveting conversation! A British accent? (Unclear.)

Last weekend, the two could-be companions learned that love means never having to say I’m sorry late for work. After a near-collision on Woodpoint Road, words failed both parties, which proves that the fated encounter left them both pretty much speechless. If this sounds like you, you have just enough time to get in touch and secure a romance by Valentine’s Day. Though ideally the second date will be on foot this time, just to be safe.