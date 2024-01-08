A first of its kind expressway when it debuted in the 1950s, the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway has failed to withstand the weight of our 21st-century infrastructure needs, continuing to crumble every day. Now, New York City’s Department of Transportation will unveil its vision for modernizing the beleaguered thoroughfare.

Last year, the North Brooklyn Parks Alliance hosted a series of community visioning events in order to collect feedback on the project, which will only address the section between Atlantic Avenue and the Kosciuszko Bridge. This Wednesday, January 10, the non-profit will unveil the DOT’s plan for the BQE North corridor, defined as Sands Street to the Kosciuszko Bridge.

The meeting will take place at the Bushwick Inlet Park Building (86 Kent Ave) from 6 – 8 p.m.

“We’ll present to you DOT’s short- and long-term improvement proposals, including parks and open spaces, delivery and transit hubs, street safety interventions, and more,” an email from NBK Parks reads. “We’ll also contextualize the BQE redesign ideas within the history of public space transformations in North Brooklyn. Of course, we’ll want to hear what you think of it all.”

If we know anything about our readers, it’s that they’re not shy about expressing their views. So here’s your chance, Greenpointers!

v