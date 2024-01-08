A break-in and robbery occurred at a Nassau Avenue coffee shop this weekend.

Well Well Well (141 Nassau Ave), a small coffee and gift shop, took to Instagram to report that they had been broken into around midnight on Sunday morning, sharing a photo of a shattered front door.

The NYPD confirmed the incident with Greenpointers, sharing that an unidentified individual stole about $300. An investigation is ongoing.

Well Well Well shared a GoFundMe campaign and told Greenpointers that the community response has been “amazing and overwhelming.” They’re holding out hope that security camera footage from neighbors might have caught the crime in action.

After a brief lull to repair the damage, Well Well Well is back up and running.

