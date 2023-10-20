Good afternoon, Greenpointers.
A reading series at Greenpoint bar The Palace offers both established and emerging writers a place to share their work. Grab your tickets for a pop-up at Fulgurances Laundromat.
This week’s event at WORD helped raise money for Brooklyn Public Library’s Books Unbanned campaign. A one-day exhibition in early November will offer a look at artists’ childhood works while raising money for a good cause.
It was an excellent week for the neighborhood’s refilleries. Sustainable brand Common Good just opened and is hosting a celebration tonight, and Maison Jar is hosting a supper club this Saturday.
Move over, McGuinness Boulevard — the latest hot-button issue in Greenpoint is the impending opening of a Chipotle. Another chain making its way to the neighborhood? 7th Street Burger.
Sadly, Natural Vitamins has closed after 50 years of business. The longstanding Shanghai Lee is for sale but is looking for a buyer to keep it as a Chinese restaurant. The Polish and Slavic Center hosted a Polish Heritage Celebration yesterday.
Check out the latest Community Cookbook recipe and weekend roundup.
The Halloween fun doesn’t stop just because you’ve aged out of trick-or-treating. We’ve got your guide to the best (adults-only) activities here.
In and around North Brooklyn
Gothamist did a deep dive into a complicated situation that many of our readers will be familiar with.
Is your name Ryan? Williamsburg’s Clinton Hall is hosting a rave just for you.
And in other unique event news, Newtown Creek is playing host to a new immersive theater experience.