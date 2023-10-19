This weekend, Greenpoint offers an array of enticing events to choose from. On Friday, Karczma Polish Restaurant invites you to its lively 16th-anniversary celebration with live music and delectable Polish cuisine. Saturday (and Sunday) brings The William Vale’s Fall Block Party, promising family fun against the backdrop of a Brooklyn autumn. Meanwhile, at Brooklyn Art Haus, the enchanting “Day of the Dead LIVE!” opens its doors, blending puppetry, acrobatics, and classical piano in a cultural extravaganza. Lastly, dive into the chaos of the Moxy Hotel Williamsburg’s Chaotic Singles Party on Sunday, or join Brooklyn Hearts Club for an artistic figure drawing session filled with vampy vibes. Greenpoint has something for everyone this weekend, so mark your calendars and get ready to experience a taste of it all!

Friday, October 20

Say “Cheers” to Karczma’s 16th Anniversary

Join the celebration at Karczma Polish Restaurant as they commemorate their 16th anniversary in style on Friday. Throughout the day, guests can enjoy $5 large beers on tap, and at 8 p.m., “It’s Complicated,” a band born from the restaurant’s own employees, friends, and neighbors, will take the stage for a lively concert. The anniversary festivities require no reservations, welcoming everyone to partake in the fun. Delight your taste buds with some of their signature menu items—a plate of Polish specialties, traditional breaded pork cutlet, or hunter’s stew paired with red wine; all served with authentic flair. Take advantage of this opportunity to savor delicious Polish cuisine, live music, and a warm community atmosphere.

Join the Festive Fall Block Party at The William Vale

Bring your family, pets, and fall vibes to The William Vale‘s pumpkin patch at Vale Park for a delightful season celebration. Enjoy pumpkin decorating, lawn games, face painting, and delicious autumn treats. Don’t forget the highlight of the day—the kids’ costume contest at 2 p.m. While Sunday offers the pets’ costume contest, Saturday’s festivities promise a memorable family outing filled with fall-themed fun, all against the picturesque backdrop of Brooklyn’s William Vale. Free registration here.

‘Day of the Dead LIVE!’ Opens at Brooklyn Art Haus

Celebrate the opening weekend of “Day of the Dead LIVE!” at Brooklyn Art Haus. This enchanting one-hour performance pays homage to Día de los Muertos, the Mexican holiday of family remembrance. Featuring life-sized puppets of skeletons, acrobats soaring through the air, and captivating classical piano by Juilliard’s youngest graduate, this show promises an immersive and culturally rich experience.

Directed by Juanita Cardenas, it welcomes dearly departed ancestors as honored guests and invites audience members, including children and families, to join the celebration on stage. Tickets are just $25, making it an inclusive experience for all, and a portion of ticket proceeds is donated to local children’s charities. Be part of the opening weekend festivities, and don’t miss this unique show, running until November 1, that promises to leave a lasting impression on all who attend.

Tickets are available here.

Sunday, October 22

Cuffing Season Kickoff: Chaos and Fun Await at the Chaotic Singles Party!

Get ready to dive into the chaos of Cuffing Season at the Chaotic Singles Party, an epic event held at the Moxy Hotel Williamsburg. This wild celebration welcomes singles ready to embrace the mayhem, and it comes with three simple rules: be single, be chaotic, and be 21+. Ticketing has been simplified with Eventbrite tickets available for $15, granting entry until 3 p.m. Alternatively, depending on capacity, you can grab one at the door for $25 on a first-come, first-served basis. Whether you’re seeking love, chaos, or a bit of both, join for a night of unforgettable fun under the stars at LilliStar, the hotel’s stunning rooftop venue.

Tickets are $16 here.

Join Brooklyn Hearts Club for an Artistic Afternoon of Figure Drawing and Vampy Vibes

On Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., Brooklyn Hearts Club invites seasoned artists and beginners to an enthralling figure drawing event at Crystal Lake (647 Grand Street). This unique gathering promises to infuse art with captivating and vampy inspiration, featuring a live model for participants to sketch or paint. With a welcoming atmosphere that encourages creativity, attendees can bring their sketchbooks and drawing tools and enjoy opportunities for socializing during breaks between rounds of poses. It’s a chance to express oneself, connect with fellow art enthusiasts, and be part of an unforgettable creative experience.

Tickets are $15-$34, here.