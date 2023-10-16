Creative types have long been drawn to live and work in Greenpoint. And at a time when the powers that be seek to devalue art and artists (case in point — the most recent development with the long-running SAG-AFTRA strike), we can all do our part to better support our local arts scene.

A new reading series hosted by The Palace (206 Nassau Avenue) offers an easy —and free — way to do just that. The series started earlier this summer, “in honor of The Greenpoint Palace’s legacy as being a safe haven for vagabonds, wayfarers and children of the night,” according to Instagram.

Every third Tuesday of the month, swing by the bar to hear writers of all kinds share their work. The Palace also has two-for-one specials on drinks.

The next event is taking place Tuesday, October 17 from 7-9 p.m. and will feature Krystal Orwig, Lese Dunton, Chelsea Fondon, Brian Truong, Marisa Cadena, and Rita Puskas.

And be on the lookout for other fun events hosted at the Palace, such as skate trivia and karaoke.

