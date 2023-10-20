Greenpoint’s Little Rascal (130 Franklin St) is a cocktail bar and restaurant with a menu inspired by Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cuisines.

Owners, Halil and Öner Gündogdu, who are longtime Greenpoint residents, partnered with renowned mixologist Keith Larry to create an impressive and unique cocktail menu.

For this week’s addition to the Community Cookbook, Larry has shared his recipe for the Turin and Tonka cocktail.

“I find, when batched, certain notes in the vermouth become more pronounced, and also, I can control the mouth feel or viscosity more than simply stirring it on ice,” noted Larry about the directions in his recipe.

Learn how to make the Turin and Tonka below and find last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.

v

Little Rascal’s Turin and Tonka

Ingredients

2 ounces of Michter’s Rye

1 ounce of tonka bean-infused Cocchi Torino Vermouth

.5 ounce of Curaçao

3 dashes of Angostura Bitters

Garnish: Lemon twist

Glassware: Rocks glass

Directions