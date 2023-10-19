October is Polish American Heritage Month, and there’s no better place to celebrate than Greenpoint.

Today, October 19, the Polish and Slavic Center will host a Polish Heritage Day celebration at 177 Kent Street. On hand to celebrate will be several elected officials and the Polish Consulate, including Consul General Adrian Kubicki.

The event’s organizers promise a night of folk dancing and music. The celebration kicks off at 5:30 p.m. and lasts until 8 p.m.

The Polish and Slavic Center has been standing strong for over 50 years. Today’s event is just one example of their robust programming, which also includes events and services for seniors and immigration assistance.