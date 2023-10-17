Last year, the Greenpoint community rejoiced with the opening of the refillery and sustainable goods store Maison Jar. Now, maintaining a low-waste lifestyle in the neighborhood gets even easier with the opening of a new refillery and retail store on West Street — a moment 13 years in the making.

Longtime Williamsburg resident Sacha Dunn first started Common Good in 2010 as a way to combat her family’s use of single-use plastics. Over the years, the brand has expanded to include products and refill stations across the country, but the solitude of the pandemic inspired Dunn to do something to bring the community together, not to mention closer to home. “We searched high and low for a space, before we found this gorgeous old building with its massive wooden beams and charming old brick. We’re totally smitten with it!” she told Greenpointers.





The store will offer Common Good brand products like laundry detergent and hand soap, eco-friendly tools and accessories, and a variety of home goods.

While it might seem daunting to try to make the switch, little changes can make a big difference. Take it from me, someone who tries and fails at it every day, you might even prefer some of the products (whoever came up with the idea of a reusable Q-tip, I love you!)

“The easiest way to dip your toes into the low-waste pool is by reusing packaging. We love the way our bottles look, but we’ll gladly refill any bottle you’ve got,” Dunn says. “When it comes to laundry care, making a few little tweaks can make a world of difference. Refill your bottles, opt for a detergent without all the fancy dyes and fake fragrances, and switch synthetic dryer sheets to felted wool dryer balls. Oh, and if you can, give air-drying a shot, especially if you’re living in a cozy NYC apartment. Trust me, a drying rack is your new best friend.”

Even better, the storefront at 96 West Street is only a block away from the composting drop-off site at Transmitter Park, making the Greenpoint waterfront a one-stop shop for your do-gooder weekend errands. And in the months to come, the store hopes to host fun workshops, so keep your eyes peeled.

Stop by this weekend for a Grand Opening celebration. The store will regularly be open from Friday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.