The city’s penchant for smashburgers shows no signs of slowing down, and now, a new burger purveyor will vie for supremacy in an area already home to Shake Shack, Oh Boy, and Kilo Bravo.

7th Street Burger, a small New York City chain that first popped up in the East Village, officially opened for business yesterday, at 177 Bedford Avenue. The Bedford Avenue space previously housed the acclaimed Vietnamese restaurant Bolero, which closed earlier this year after a couple of years in business.

Impressively, the chain only started in 2021 and has already expanded to 11 locations across Manhattan and New Jersey (is this the Blank Street Coffee of burgers?)

Part of the fast expansion can likely be chalked up to the simplicity of the menu. 7th Street exclusively offers burgers and fries. You can double it, or make it an Impossible burger. The burgers are served on a Martin’s potato roll with American cheese, grilled onions, pickles, and a special sauce.

According to Google Maps, 7th Street Burger will be open from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. on most days and will stay open until 3 a.m. on weekends.

