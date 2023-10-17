Across the nation, adults have lost their collective minds in their quest to ban largely age-appropriate material from libraries (heaven forbid that kids encounter a gay character in literature, or learn about being empathetic to different cultures!)

According to the Brooklyn Public Library’s Books Unbanned campaign, “[t]he American Library Association (ALA) documented 1,269 demands to censor library books and resources in 2022, the highest number of attempted book bans since ALA began compiling data about censorship in libraries more than 20 years ago.”

A new event taking place at WORD Bookstore (126 Franklin Street) is lending its support to the cause and showing Greenpointers a good time in the process. “Play the New Stuff,” a concert series organized by Greenpoint local Mikey Bar-Lavi, is happening this Wednesday, October 18, starting at 6:30 p.m. Bar-Lavi will be performing, alongside Freddy Hall and Chloé Sautereau.

“The concept is adapted from a Nashville staple: the Writers round. Three songwriters share the stage and take turns playing songs and telling stories. It’s a lot more casual than your traditional show,” Bar-Lavi told Greenpointers. “In our version of it, we try to maintain a workshop-like atmosphere where performers are encouraged to share new songs and works in progress and to open a dialogue with the audience. A song begins a conversation about writing and craft that involves the whole room.”

The concert itself is free, though a $5 donation is encouraged in order to raise money for the Books Unbanned campaign.

