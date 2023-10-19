An affordable, family-owned Chinese eatery in Greenpoint, Shanghai Lee (157 Franklin St.), is sadly closing.

Greenpointers discovered that the owners are looking to sell the business and have already listed with a broker. The space currently home to Shanghai Lee has been put on the market for $8500 a month, real estate agent Victoria Alexander confirmed.

As of now, Shanghai Lee is still open for business, but a representative at the restaurant could not tell us how long the restaurant will remain open.

Affordable favorites from Shanghai Lee. Photo: Seamless

Shanghai Lee is has been a reliable favorite in the neighborhood for years, known for its extensive menu of Chinese-American favorites like sweet and sour chicken or beef and broccoli, plus affordable lunch specials for under $9. It’s a casual, laid-back restaurant that sees a lot of takeout and delivery business.

Greenpointers included Shanghai Lee in this year’s roundup of local spots to celebrate AAPI Heritage Month alongside other Asian favorites like Enerugi Ramen and Thai Cafe, noting that the family business has grown over the years and the owners’ kids now work the register.

v