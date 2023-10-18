Art abounds in Greenpoint if you know where to look for it, and on Thursday, November 2, art education nonprofit ProjectArt is presenting a free one-day exhibition in Greenpoint Loft at 67 West St.
The exhibition, My Kid Could Do That, features childhood artworks from a number of influential contemporary artists, including Daniel Arsham, KAWS, Marco Brambilla, Sarah Cain, Oliver Clegg, Dan Colen, Austin Eddy, Amy Globus, KidSuper, and others from 12 to 4 p.m. with a focus on celebrating childhood creativity and fostering spaces for it to thrive.
The goal of the event is to raise funding and awareness for ProjectArt, which partners with public libraries to provide free, high-quality art classes for children who otherwise receive no arts education. As of today, ProjectArt has been able to serve over 10,000 youth participants in historically marginalized communities. The nonprofit — which was founded in 2011 — holds after-school classes daily for students ages 4 to 17 in Detroit, Miami, New York, Los Angeles, and Pittsburgh.
Following the exhibition, there will be a ticketed fundraising gala with cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and music hosted by Emmy-Award winning broadcast journalist Michelle W. Park at 6:30 p.m.
Gala tickets can be purchased here.