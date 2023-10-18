Art abounds in Greenpoint if you know where to look for it, and on Thursday, November 2, art education nonprofit ProjectArt is presenting a free one-day exhibition in Greenpoint Loft at 67 West St.

The exhibition, My Kid Could Do That, features childhood artworks from a number of influential contemporary artists, including Daniel Arsham, KAWS, Marco Brambilla, Sarah Cain, Oliver Clegg, Dan Colen, Austin Eddy, Amy Globus, KidSuper, and others from 12 to 4 p.m. with a focus on celebrating childhood creativity and fostering spaces for it to thrive.

LEFT: KAWS, Untitled (1991), created at age 17 for the cover of St. Anthony High School’s magazine Serendipity in 1991. RIGHT: KAWS, THE PORTRAIT (2021)

The goal of the event is to raise funding and awareness for ProjectArt, which partners with public libraries to provide free, high-quality art classes for children who otherwise receive no arts education. As of today, ProjectArt has been able to serve over 10,000 youth participants in historically marginalized communities. The nonprofit — which was founded in 2011 — holds after-school classes daily for students ages 4 to 17 in Detroit, Miami, New York, Los Angeles, and Pittsburgh.

Following the exhibition, there will be a ticketed fundraising gala with cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and music hosted by Emmy-Award winning broadcast journalist Michelle W. Park at 6:30 p.m.

Gala tickets can be purchased here.

v