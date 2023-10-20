Halloween is fast approaching and there’s no shortage of tricks and treats happening in the neighborhood in the name of spooky season (plus, Williamsburg has a Spirit Halloween now). Start prepping your Barbenheimer costume and planning Halloweekends of more than just bar hopping with our very non-exhaustive list of ways to celebrate.

Looking for more holiday fun for the whole family? Check out our kid-friendly guide!

Haven Haunt

All month long, inclusive boxing gym HAVEN has been hosting Spooky Saturdays with a new theme each week — and every class you attend equals another entry into the weekly raffle. Tomorrow, October 21, marks the end of Slashers That Slay week, and the gym will be serving apple cider donuts and cider from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., plus giving out prizes including a free class and gift card to Plus BKLYN. Next up is a week celebrating Scream Queens, followed by a Spooky Scary party on Halloween with live DJing during class, trick or treating, and a final grand prize.

Funky Seshwa x Golden Record Halloween Pre-Party

Kicking off Halloweekend one week early is Razor-N-Tape (which just celebrated one year in Greenpoint this week), hosting another one of their In The Shop sessions on Sunday, October 22, from 2 to 6 p.m. The party — in collaboration with vinyl-centric funk party The Funky Seshwa and local music and party collective Golden Record NYC — is free to attend and will also be streaming live on MixCloud.

Scary Movie Marathons

The season is never complete without watching at least one scary movie. And luckily for both horror buffs and fair-weather watchers alike, Skyline Drive-In is offering two weekends of iconic classics and newer picks including The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Trick ‘r Treat, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Friday the 13th: Jason Takes Manhattan, and, of course, Halloween, alongside screenings of the newest film in the Exorcist franchise, The Exorcist: Believer, and Five Nights at Freddy’s. And don’t worry, the Eras Tour movie will still be screening once Halloween is over.

Get tickets here.

Halloween Bash

Have a hardcore Halloween at The Kingsland on Thursday, October 26, at 7 p.m. This metalhead’s dream will include performances from Non-Residents, Xtinguish the Code, MAAFA, and M.A.I.A., plus exhibitions and raffle prizes — costumes are very encouraged. Buy advance tickets here.

Slayyyter Party

For a different vibe on the 26th, Mary’s Bar is holding a Bloody Mary post-show party celebrating electropop singer-songwriter Slayyyter’s nearby Club Valentine Tour stop at Brooklyn Steel. The night promises to include ticket giveaways, spooky themed cocktails (free for existing concert ticket holders), and plenty of bops from Slayyyter’s new Starfucker album being spun by guest DJ Tasheff.

A Nightmare on Elm Street Role Playing Game

Don’t just watch the scary movie, be the scary movie. On Friday, October 27, at 7 p.m., Last Place on Earth’s regular Dungeons and Dragons meetup has a particularly spooky twist. Players will have the chance to act as characters within the movie’s world as they try to stop Freddy. Seats are limited, so check out the Last Place on Earth Instagram for more information on signing up.

ItaloMadgic Halloween Party

Get into the groove for a mix of Madonna and synth at Saint Vitus on October 27 at 11 p.m. The Halloween party will feature live Madge tributes from Void Toy and more plus dance performances from the ’80s Baby troupe. And luckily, there’s no shortage of Madonna costume inspo to choose from — bonus points for wearing an actual wedding dress.

Get advance tickets here.

Dolly Parton Costume Contest

And celebrating another easily costumable icon is Dolly’s with a costume contest dedicated to their namesake. On Saturday, October 28, at 11 p.m., the bar is hosting their first-ever Dolly Parton costume contest. The winning portrayal will be awarded a $100 Dolly’s gift card, perfect to spend on the country crooner’s favorite drink, red wine. But budget revelers beware, according to Dolly herself, “it costs a lot of money to look this cheap!” Happy Dollyween!

Last Night on Earth Party

The Halloween treats at Last Place on Earth don’t stop with RPGs — the immersive gaming cafe is also hosting a blowout party on the 28th at 7 p.m. While games will still be abound, the party will also feature dancing, magicians, psychic readings, comedy, and more.

Killer Flash Day

Forget about prosthetics or intense makeup, Halloween is the perfect time to irreversibly (unless you really like lasers) alter your body. If you missed out on Friday the 13th flash tattoos last week, Three Kings Tattoo is offering another chance to get inked in the name of the holiday on October 28 from 12 to 8 p.m. Over 70 flash tattoo designs from 11 different artists will range from $31 to $100 to $250, and the shop will also be awarding best costumes with gift vouchers and hosting a raffle with prizes from local businesses.

Weird Science

Calling all alchemists, mad scientists, and weirdos — on October 28 at 5 p.m., Latina-owned dispensary Hemp Lab is hosting a psychedelic journey complete with goody bags, infused cocktails, munchies, a costume contest (first place gets an ounce of flower), and music, including a live hip-hop saxophone duo.

Get early bird tickets here.

Fear Noir

Film Noir Cinema, which has already been screening numerous indie, cult-favorite, and frightfully camp horror films starting this week, is throwing a dress-to-impress Halloween bash on the 28th at 9 p.m. And best (and probably scariest) of all, a super-secret movie will follow the reception.

Get tickets here.

Kinky Carnival

Most Halloween costumes are already sexy [object/person/animal], so why not take it to the next level with an evening of releasing your inhibitions on the Berry Park rooftop on Sunday, October 29, at 6 p.m. Join host and sex educator Niki Davis-Fainbloom for sex-themed games (including, but not limited to, strap-on ring toss) and carnival events, tarot readings, an erotic chocolate tasting station, and even a bit of sex ed, complete with prizes provided by sex toy boutique Babeland.

Get tickets here.