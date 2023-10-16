The New Yorker once called Greenpoint’s Fulgurances Laundromat (132 Franklin St.) a “culinary playground.” In the few years since that initial proclamation, the acclaimed dining destination has hosted a merry-go-round of resident chefs who keep the menu fresh and locals coming back for more.

Fulgurances is also no stranger to shorter stays with pop-ups from local chefs, like the one over the summer with Cool World’s Chef Quang Nguyen.

Chef Fidel Caballero. Photo: Corima

Now, Fulgurances is hosting a new pop-up with Chef Fidel Caballero, who was a resident chef in Fulgurances’ Parisian outpost. Chef Caballero is currently finalizing the buildout of his Manhattan restaurant, Corima, which he hopes to open later this year.

“Fidel is a good friend, but mostly a really talented chef,” Hugo Hivernat of Fulgurances told Greenpointers. “We are very proud of and happy for Fidel. It’s one of our goals that our residents go on to lead their own projects.”

Hivernat went on to explain that Corima is waiting for a liquor license, and Fulgurances is helping Chef Caballero raise money to pay the rent, noting that “Corima will be 100% its own project.”

“We want to help him a little bit with the opening, and we are happy to give him support,” Hivernat said.

Locals may recognize the name as Chef Caballero did a pop-up at Cool World before it closed.

The exterior of Fulgurances in Greenpoint. Photo: Jovani Demetrie

The Fulgurances x Corima pop-up will be on October 29 and 30 at Fulgurances in Greenpoint. During the two-day event, Chef Caballero will offer a “sneak peek” of what Corima will offer.

An Instagram post of Fulgurances explained that Chef Caballero “has been honing the concept of Corima — which translates to “circle of sharing” — over the last several years.”

Chef Caballero refers to his cuisine as “progressive Mexican” that “highlights the ingredients and techniques of his native northern Mexico with inspiration from his travels.” Examples are a tamal with huitlacoche and squid ink tonnato.

The Fulgurances x Corima pop-up tasting menu is priced at $89 with an optional wine pairing for $65. Reservations for the pop-up are available now on Resy.