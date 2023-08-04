Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

The week was filled with so much news, I hardly know where to start!

Edy’s Grocer and Peter Pan Donuts have teamed up for a limited-edition donut. Eleva Coffee plays host to a new pop-up bar on Friday nights (hey, that’s tonight!).

Blue Collar Burger is expanding into Greenpoint. It might be the end of an era for Cool World, but Chef Quang Nguyen will stick around to serve up a pop-up menu at Fulgurances Laundromat.

The city’s DOT unveiled its compromise plan for McGuinness Boulevard. The historic Greenpoint Savings Bank building faces the threat of foreclosure. Yesterday, North Brooklyn elected officials announced that approximately 80 migrants will be housed at the McCarren Recreation Center.

We spoke with Greenpoint’s resident bagel ambassador, Sam Silverman, to find out how he’s turned his love of bagels into a fully-fledged business. If you’re a pinball wizard, then the split-flipper tournaments at Sunshine Laundromat are the place to be.

The McCarren Park Demo Garden hosted a panel discussion on environmental activist Sister Francis Kress. Careful accessing Kent Avenue this Sunday, as runners will be racing the Brooklyn Mile.

Who cut down these trees on Huron Street? Seriously, what kind of weirdo would do something like that? As always, we have your weekly Community Cookbook recipe and weekend roundup (high on your list should be our Open Air Fair).

Sadly, the body of a missing 27-year-old man was found in Newtown Creek.

In and around North Brooklyn

Representatives from Make McGuinness Safe met with Mayor Eric Adams.

Williamsburg saw several big names in politics as the Brooklyn Democratic Party hosted its annual gala.