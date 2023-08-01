Edy’s Grocer (136 Meserole Avenue) will celebrate its third anniversary in August, so what better way to kick off the month than with a collaboration with an iconic Greenpoint establishment?

Edy’s, which took over from the long-standing Maria’s Deli in 2020, announced the creation of a new donut flavor on Instagram and was kind enough to share more details with Greenpointers:

“The recipe was developed by both business owners, Edy and Demetri, and is inspired by classic Middle Eastern flavors that are often found at Edy’s grocer as well as our brand colors (Pink from the rose + Green from the pistachio 🙂 The donut is available at Peter Pan Donuts on the weekdays and at Edy’s Grocer on the weekends from now until the end of the month only!”

Image courtesy of Edy’s Grocer

The team at Peter Pan indeed loves a collaboration. Last year, they teamed up with Edith’s for a limited coffee-tahini donut, and most recently, they joined forces with Ensenada for a guava-filled donut with lemon zest cream cheese.

We’re certainly here for whatever collaboration they want to do next.

The Edy’s team also let us know that they will be hosting the cafe-grocery store’s annual anniversary party on August 15. Stop by from 7 – 9 p.m. for ice cream and mezze (you can also stop by any time of day for free coffee!)

