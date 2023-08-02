Look, we all know that Greenpoint has more environmental issues than it should have to bear — Superfund sites, lack of green space, air pollution, to name a few.

So it’s very much beyond me as to why anyone would think the city’s trees are theirs for the taking. Several locals have reported that a few trees on Huron Street have been cut in half or hacked into.

Photo credit: Bettina McCall

The City’s Parks Department confirmed to Greenpointers that they did not remove trees but are looking into what happened. And they’re not messing around, y’all! It’s illegal to cut down a tree in New York City! According to the Parks Department’s website:

“Most violations are misdemeanors, punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 and/or imprisonment up to 90 days. Removing a tree without a permit and damaging trees are very serious offenses, punishable by a fine of up to $15,000 and/or imprisonment for up to one year.

Got a tip? Email me at editor@greenpointers.com.