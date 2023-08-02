New York City’s Department of Transportation revealed a potential new plan to redesign McGuinness Boulevard.

After Mayor Eric Adams asked the agency to rethink its initial redesign, the DOT came up with a new option that combines parts of other previously considered plans, THE CITY‘s Gwynne Hogan has now reported. The agency presented the proposal to members of both Make McGuinness Safe and Keep McGuinness Moving at a two-hour-long meeting on July 31.

The new plan combines plans A and B, which the DOT presented to the community last summer. The agency initially favored plan B, removing a traffic lane in either direction and adding bike lanes and parking, which would be implemented along the entire corridor.

Screenshots from the DOT presentation on June 30 of last year.

Now, the DOT has proposed implementing plan B for the ten blocks between the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway and Greenpoint Avenue. For the seven blocks north of Greenpoint Avenue, plan A will take effect: “protected bike lanes, and a flex parking lane, open for traffic during rush hour so street is two lanes in either direction, and reduced to one lane in either direction, to allow parking off hours.”

Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez allegedly told the meeting attendees that leaving the street in its current state “is not an option.”

It is unclear when work on the project will commence. Streetsblog NYC reports that “[o]fficials did not give attendees a timeline for the project, but noted that it will be too cold to repaint the street after road marking season ends in the fall — which the source took to mean officials aim to complete the project this year.”

After the tragic hit-and-run accident that killed beloved teacher Matthew Jensen in 2021, the de Blasio administration greenlit the DOT to redesign the busy thoroughfare. The agency landed on the Plan B option in May. In response, an oppositional campaign mounted in full force, leading to a town-hall-style private meeting between the Keep McGuinness Safe supporters and city officials. Mayor Adams said at a recent press conference that the response from the meeting swayed him to call for a compromise. However, several outlets have also reported on the influence of lobbying from some of his closest advisors.

Representatives from the Make McGuinness Safe group will meet with the mayor later today.