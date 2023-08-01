A Lower Manhattan man is missing after attending a concert at a local venue, the Brooklyn Mirage (140 Stewart Avenue).

John Castic, a Goldman Sachs analyst, has yet to be heard from after he left the Brooklyn Mirage around 3 a.m. on July 29.

According to the New York Post, “[h]is last known location was near 1133 Grand Street — about a half mile away from the concert hall, sources said.”

Now, the same outlet reports that a body has been found lying facedown in Newtown Creek, though a positive ID on John Castic has not yet been made.

The Brooklyn Mirage is part of the larger venue Avant Gardener. Castic is the second person to go missing this summer after spending time at the Brooklyn Mirage. In June, the NYPD found the body of 27-year-old Karl Clemente in Newtown Creek, after he was allegedly turned away from the venue for drinking alcohol. The NYPD has said that they do not suspect foul play and that an investigation is ongoing.

Gothamist recently reported on Avant Gardener’s struggle with maintaining a liquor license, which they ultimately kept with the help of allies from the Mayor’s office. The Gothamist story also noted Avant Gardener’s history as a hotbed of drug activity. At least three patrons died from accidental drug overdoses after spending time at the venue, and over 1,000 patrons have been treated for drug and alcohol-related intoxication from 2018 through 2022.

If you have any information, call the 5th Precinct at 212-334-0711.