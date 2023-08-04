Williamsburg’s Baba Cool (47 Withers St.) has a welcoming backyard patio and a recently revamped dinner menu, plus refreshing new cocktails.

Baba Cool’s owner, Gabriella Mann, has shared the restaurant’s recipe for a cocktail called Poison Ivy, which she called a “new fan favorite” in a recent interview with us.

See how to make the Poison Ivy below and find last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.

Baba Cool’s Poison Ivy Cocktail

Ingredients

5 mint leaves

v

½ ounce of elderflower syrup

¼ ounce of lime juice

2 ounces of hibiscus tea

1.5 ounces of white rum

Directions