Williamsburg’s Baba Cool (47 Withers St.) has a welcoming backyard patio and a recently revamped dinner menu, plus refreshing new cocktails.
Baba Cool’s owner, Gabriella Mann, has shared the restaurant’s recipe for a cocktail called Poison Ivy, which she called a “new fan favorite” in a recent interview with us.
See how to make the Poison Ivy below and find last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.
Baba Cool’s Poison Ivy Cocktail
Ingredients
5 mint leaves
½ ounce of elderflower syrup
¼ ounce of lime juice
2 ounces of hibiscus tea
1.5 ounces of white rum
Directions
- Muddle mint leaves, lime juice and elderflower syrup at bottom of shaker.
- Add hibiscus tea and white rum.
- Shake with ice.
- Pour into glass and enjoy!