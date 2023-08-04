Williamsburg’s Baba Cool (47 Withers St.) has a welcoming backyard patio and a recently revamped dinner menu, plus refreshing new cocktails. 

Baba Cool’s owner, Gabriella Mann, has shared the restaurant’s recipe for a cocktail called Poison Ivy, which she called a “new fan favorite” in a recent interview with us.

See how to make the Poison Ivy below and find last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.

Baba Cool’s Poison Ivy Cocktail

Ingredients

5 mint leaves

½ ounce of elderflower syrup

¼ ounce of lime juice

2 ounces of hibiscus tea

1.5 ounces of white rum

Directions

  1. Muddle mint leaves, lime juice and elderflower syrup at bottom of shaker.  
  2. Add hibiscus tea and white rum.  
  3. Shake with ice. 
  4. Pour into glass and enjoy!

