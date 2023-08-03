Greenpoint’s Fulgurances Laundromat (132 Franklin St.) is a distinguished dining destination that normally offers only a tasting menu, but the Parisian outpost is switching things up. On three Sundays this summer, Fulgurances will transform into a wine bar with á la carte drinks and food from Chef Quang Nguyen.

After the abrupt closure of Cool World, this is the perfect opportunity for North Brooklynites to reunite with Chef Nguyen’s fabulous fare. “We are really happy to try a new, more casual à la carte format on these three Sundays, and Quang is the perfect match for it,” Hugo Hivernat of Fulgurances told Greenpointers. “Plus, he’s already a good friend of the team here.”

Chef Quang Nguyen. Photo: Kyle de Vre

Nguyen first met Hivernat and Pierre Buffet, who runs Fulgurances’s wine program, through a mutual friend in Mexico City. Nguyen did a BBQ pop-up with them in summer of 2021 at Fulgurances shortly after he left Wildair and before he opened Cool World.

After Cool World closed, Nguyen was offered the opportunity to work with the team again. “Hugo offered a few Sundays to me…and I couldn’t be more happy to jump at the opportunity of cooking at their restaurant,” Nguyen said.

Chef Nguyen told Greenpointers that his menu for Fulgurances will be focused on small, shareable plates and snacks that he thinks would be “enjoyable to have during these hot summer months.” Examples the chef gave include mezcal pickled corn ribs, grilled pork lettuce wraps and mango strawberry popsicles.

“It’s no secret that Pierre runs a great wine program at Fulgurances,” Nguyen said. “With that being said, the á la carte dining format is in place to facilitate a more casual experience that lends to a steady flow of vino.” Hivernat added that the wine pop-up is an opportunity to put the restaurant’s “long and extensive wine list” in the spotlight.

Credit: Fulgurances

Fulgurances is known as an incubator for chefs, rotating residents every few months. When asked if he will become one of Fulgurances resident chefs in the future, Nguyen said he’ll leave that up to them, adding that he’s enjoying the “one night stands” for the moment.

For now, locals can enjoy Chef Nguyen’s casual menu at Fulgurances for the three special Sundays this summer: August 6, August 27, and September 10. The restaurant will be open starting at noon on these days, and reservations can be made on Resy.