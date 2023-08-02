Brooklyn Running Company‘s Brooklyn Mile has been running down Kent Avenue for seven years (not including 2020), and this year is on track to be its biggest yet with reportedly over 2,000 runners signed up for the race on Sunday, August 6.

Since its inception in 2016, the Brooklyn Mile has grown to attract partners like Bandit Running and Hoka, the latter of which is presenting this year’s event, while the former is sponsoring the open men’s and women’s heats as well as an afterparty. The race supports Girls on the Run NYC, a nonprofit dedicated to creating a world where every girl knows and activates her limitless potential through running to boldly pursue her dreams.

The course starts in South Williamsburg at South 10th Street then snakes down Kent Avenue for — you guessed it — a mile before ending at the corner of North 9th Street between Marsha P. Johnson and Bushwick Inlet Parks. Spectators can watch all along the route (though crossing will be limited at times). And that does mean, of course, that access to much of Kent by car will be closed off for the duration of the event including setup and breakdown. The full schedule of events is as follows:

9:30 a.m. — Masters Women (40 and older) wave

9:50 a.m. — Masters Men (40 and older) wave

10:10 a.m. — Bandit Women’s Open wave

10:30 a.m. — Bandit Men’s Open wave

10:50 a.m. — Trials of Miles Fast Movers (invitation only) Women’s Mile

11:10 a.m. — Trials of Miles Fast Movers (invitation only) Men’s Mile

11:30 a.m. — Quita Francique Friends & Family Mile

An awards ceremony will follow at the finish for the top three racers of each category. While the two open waves are sold out, the masters wave for runners 40 and up and Quita Francique Friends & Family wave for youth runners (including kids 11 and under), families, those running with strollers, dog owners, or anyone looking for a less competitive experience are still open for registration.

Bandit’s afterparty is open to racers and spectators alike and kicks off at BK Backyard Bar (formerly known as TailGate) at 1 p.m.