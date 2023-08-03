The McCarren Recreation Center will be used as a shelter for incoming migrants, City Councilmember Lincoln Restler shared on Twitter.

“Yesterday evening, the Adams admin notified us of their plan to utilize one wing of the McCarren Recreation Center to house approximately 80 asylum seekers beginning as soon as this weekend,” Restler tweeted. “The Adams admin has assured us that access to the pool & fitness center won’t be impacted & additional security will be in place to ensure everyone’s safety. We will be monitoring the situation to make sure these individuals are supported & the facility has the resources needed.”

Greenpointers previously reported on the temporary shelters that had been set up at local elementary schools in May, though the Adams administration did not end up going through with its initial plan to house migrants at those locations.

This news comes shortly after images of migrants forced to sleep outside an intake center in Manhattan have captured the public’s attention on social media.

Over the past several months, the city has scrambled to accommodate more than 56,000 migrants from countries like Venezuela and Chad, many of whom have fled political turmoil and violence. As the city continues to search for adequate housing, Mayor Eric Adams has called for an end to the city’s right-to-shelter mandate, a law requiring the city to provide housing to anyone who needs it.

Recently, Adams pleaded for the Biden administration to offer up federal assistance.

“We need help,” Adams said at a press conference earlier this week. “And it’s not going to get any better. From this moment on, it’s downhill.”

The city recently announced that it is considering setting up additional shelters in Central Park and Prospect Park.