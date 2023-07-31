The love Greenpointers (and Brooklynites of all zip codes) have for their pets is well-documented, so we’re celebrating it at this weekend’s Open Air Fair from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 2 Noble St. Don’t have a furry friend yet? It’s your lucky weekend — animal adoption will be available with three different rescue orgs on Saturday and Sunday, August 5 and 6.

JunXion and the Art Bus will be back on site to soundtrack the entire weekend with good tunes while hosting art activities and body and face painting. Also, there will be no shortage of changes to take home some art featuring your beloved furbaby. Illustrator Libby VanderPloeg (who previously illustrated our “Love Bites” series) and New Yorker cartoonist Hilary Campbell will both be drawing live pet portraits. But mom and dad don’t get to have all the fun — JoJo & Co Pet Club will offer doggie pools, a cooling station, photo booth, mini agility training, free treats, and more for your pets; while STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and math) -based preschool Amazing Explorers Academy is hosting special activities for kids including “pet adoption” with stuffed animals and other animal-themed sensory workshops.

Stopping by on Saturday? You can also enjoy a 12 p.m. yoga class with JunXion and Baby Cobra Yoga instructor Rebecca Berger; animal-themed books, crafts, and story time courtesy of the Brooklyn Public Library Kidsmobile; and dog and puppy adoption (over 35 available!) with Muddy Paws and Rescue City. Muddy Paws is a completely foster-based rescue dedicated to ending unnecessary euthanasia — since its inception in 2016, Muddy Paws has helped over 7,000 puppies and dogs find loving homes while partnering with open-intake shelters and a 1,500+ foster-home network.

Credit: Meredith Zinner

On Sunday, AMA Animal Rescue, a nonprofit no-kill animal shelter designed to safeguard, rehabilitate, and re-home abused and neglected animals; and Waldo’s Rescue Pen, another foster-based rescue working to give abandoned and abused dogs of all breeds new lives, will be on site with animals looking for happy, healthy, loving homes. And for something completely different, but no less lively, a student troupe from bellydance crew SHEBA will be hosting a performance and live instructor tutorial.

As always, there will be plenty more human-friendly treats from our diverse offering of food vendors, plus vintage wares and other unique gifts for sale.

v

Are you a vendor and want to join the fun this weekend? There’s only a few weekends left this season and we’re seeking even more creative crafters, food purveyors, jewelry makers, ceramicists, artists, vintage sellers, indie business owners, and more to join the fair for the rest of the summer!

Check out some good times from last weekend below!