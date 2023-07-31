The demonstration garden at McCarren Park launched last year as a way for locals to get their hands dirty and give back to the green spaces in our community.

In its first year, the garden grew 700 pounds of produce (much of which went to community fridges), hosted pop-up sales, gardening workshops, and even seasonal events like pumpkin carving.

Now, the garden will host a panel discussion for an iconic environmental activist in Greenpoint. Stop by this Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. to learn more about Sister Francis Kress, the nun who once donned a wetsuit and swam in Newtown Creek to raise awareness about its toxicity. She died in 2019, at the age of 104.

A Sister Francis Kress award.

Sister Francis Kress has been commemorated by our local North Brooklyn Parks Alliance with an annual award in her name, celebrating local environmental groups.

The panel will feature Lynn del Sol of North Brooklyn Parks Alliance, Geoff Cobb, local historian and longtime Greenpointers contributor, and Willis Elkins of Newtown Creek Alliance. It will be moderated by science journalist Shayla Love.

