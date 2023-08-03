Experience an enriching weekend of art, culture, and wellness in the neighborhood. Kick-start with the thought-provoking Greenpoint Film Festival happening all weekend long. On Saturday, tap into your creative side with a hands-on embroidery workshop and immerse yourself in a live jazz performance. The artistic exploration continues on Sunday with a captivating art stroll, a beach day, and brunch. This diverse blend of events promises a dynamic weekend right in our backyard.

And, of course, be sure to stop by our Open Air Fair for your weekly dose of the best vendors that Brooklyn has to offer (pet portraits, anyone?)

Pet portrait by Cartoons by Hilary

Friday, August 4

Discover This Year’s Selections at The Greenpoint Film Festival

Indulge in a thought-provoking journey through the intersections of art and science at the Greenpoint Film Festival, held from August 2 – 6 at The Boiler and ELM Foundation. The festival line-up on Friday includes “Explorations of Art and Science” at noon, followed by “As Above, So Below” at 2:30 p.m., and as the day progresses, immerse yourself in “Obsessions: Death and Desire” at 5:30 p.m. with a selection of compelling films.

If you’re already booked up on Friday, explore the full list of programming through the weekend via their site. Tickets are HERE.

Saturday, August 5

Learn to Embroider at Brooklyn Craft Company

Discover the art of creative stitching at Brooklyn Craft Company‘s Beginner Embroidery workshop. Join for an engaging 3-hour class where you’ll learn the essentials of embroidery while creating a charming peace-sign hoop by Marigold & Mars. You’ll be taught to transfer a printed image to fabric, select the right materials, master basic outline and filler stitches, and frame your finished piece in an embroidery hoop. All necessary materials are provided. While you may not finish the project during class, you’ll leave with all the skills necessary to complete it at your own pace.

v

The class takes place from 3:30 to 6:30 pm, with limited spots available. Tickets are $45 HERE.

Indulge in a Jazz Night at Williamsburg Music Center

Immerse yourself in a musical evening with the Eden Har-Gil Quartet at the Williamsburg Music Center (WMC) at 367 Bedford Avenue on Saturday night, from 9:30 p.m. to midnight. The Quartet, featuring Lo Wood on baritone saxophone, David Blake on guitar, Martin Nevin on bass, and Eden Har-Gil on drums and composition, returns to the WMC with fresh tunes. Opened in 1981 by legendary composer, conductor & musician Gerry Eastman, the WMC is a black-owned jazz venue that has been a safe space for artists of color and a pillar in honoring the African musical diaspora. Over the last 38 years, it has hosted 400 bands, including greats like Andy Bay, Jessica Cleaves, and Frank Foster.

Tickets are $25 HERE.

Sunday, August 6

Discover Neighborhood Art with the Greenpoint Arts Stroll

Join the vibrant local art scene at the Greenpoint Arts Stroll, curated by Calabar Gallery and a part of the AfroPunk Festival. Kickstarting at Stuart Cinema & Cafe (a black and women-owned business), the event will take place on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. Embark on an art-filled journey that will lead you through various galleries and introduce you to ceramists and other creative enterprises in Greenpoint. The stroll will conclude at its starting point, where you’re invited to relax with a 10% discount on food and drinks and to catch a film.

Reserve a free spot HERE.

Hit the Beach with Shuttle Bus Outside the Bedford L

The summer means beach season, but unfortunately, getting there from North Brooklyn can be quite a chore. Luckily, a long-running weekly beach bus has returned for the summer season. For $9 each way, get a ride from the Bedford L station to Jacob Riis or Fort Tilden beaches. The bus leaves at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Call Leroy to reserve your spot at 917-434-1614.