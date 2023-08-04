Greenpoint is getting a new burger spot! Blue Collar Burger, which boasts three locations — its first and the closest being at 160 Havemeyer St. in Williamsburg — is expanding yet again. This time, the local chain is bringing its West Coast-style smash burgers to the heart of Greenpoint at 704 Manhattan Avenue.

And for owner Eduardo Sandoval, that means keeping the business very close. Last year, Sandoval took over ownership of Three Decker Diner along with Gavin Compton, founder of Blue Collar and owner of Variety Coffee Roasters (which, all things considered, is also relatively close by at 142 Driggs Avenue and has a dedicated roasting facility in East Williamsburg).

Blue Collar, which includes additional locations in Cobble Hill and Bushwick, specializes in thin, fast food-style burgers, hasn’t just expanded its brick and mortar footprint, but its menu, as well — what originally focused on burgers, dogs, and milkshakes now includes chicken tenders and sandwiches, plus breakfast at the Cobble Hill location.

Prior to becoming Blue Collar, 704 Manhattan Ave was home to Y & R Berolina Shoe Store. No exact opening date is known yet, but stay tuned for more information to come!