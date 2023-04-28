Happy Arbor Day to all of our green-loving Greenpointers! Celebrate with these renderings of the neighborhood’s newest green space!

If you prefer the great indoors, North Brooklyn Neighbors is hosting a free workshop about indoor air quality (and how to hopefully improve it) tomorrow at the Cooper Park Community Center.

Unfortunately, GP81 climbing gym announced its imminent closure, but this week brought big news for Greenpoint’s restaurant scene!

Starting today, Taqueria Ramírez will take over the kitchen at The Mallard Drake… but with burgers, not their famous tacos.

Speaking of local critically-acclaimed spots, we interviewed Llama Inn’s Chef Sergio Nakayoshi, who passionately described the melting pot of cultures that is Peruvian cuisine.

Eden’s, with salads sold out of The Mallard Drake’s sibling, Brooklyn Safehouse, is expanding with a pop-up at Williamsburg’s Baby’s All Right. For more salads and Italian sandwiches in Williamsburg, check out Regina’s Grocery, which just opened.

Little Rascal added brunch to its Greenpoint locale, and the restaurant’s resident mixologist Keith Larry shared his recipe for Constantine’s Cosmos, which you can learn how to make here.

Speaking of delicious drinks, Jaffa Cocktail and Raw Bar, summery sibling to Laser Wolf and K’Far, joins the two restaurants at the Hoxton in May. And in more May news, the Greenpointers‘ inaugural Open Air Fair starts May 20!

And last but definitely not least, pat yourselves on the back because all of these great things about District 50 will be kept in District 50 after the community spoke out. So, get out there this weekend, and enjoy our wonderful neighborhood!

In and Around North Brooklyn

To honor Arbor Day, the Greenpoint Library is hosting its 3rd Annual Plant Giveaway. They are passing out herbs, vegetables, perennials and annuals, while supplies last.

In more green news, GrowNYC, one of New York City’s oldest environmental nonprofits, hosted its 37th annual Spring Plant Sale at Domino Park yesterday, on Thursday April 27th.