Sandwich staple, Regina’s Grocery (45 South 3rd St.), recently opened a new location in Williamsburg next to the trendy gastropub and nightclub, Freehold. The small chain, known for its Italian sandwiches and salads, already has two locations in lower Manhattan.

The bar inside Regina’s Grocery in Williamsburg.

The North Brooklyn outpost of Regina’s Grocery opened about two weeks ago and told Greenpointers that it will be fully operational in another week or two, serving guests late until 10 PM every night and eventually staying open even later for private events.

The upstairs seating area at Regina’s Grocery in Williamsburg.

Regina’s Grocery is named after owner Roman Grandinetti’s mother, and the extensive menu of sandwiches is inspired by other family members. The website explains that the sandwiches “are built around the characteristics of the people who they are named after.”

The Uncle John, a hearty sub stuffed with prosciutto, provolone, mortadella, hot soppressata, lettuce, and roasted red peppers with olive oil and red wine vinegar, is named after “a larger-than-life guy who had everything in the world.”

The refined Grandma Lucy contains Genova Italian tuna, provolone, Regina’s olive spread, arugula, and red onion, with olive oil and balsamic, and is named after a woman who was always elegant and tasteful.

v

Italian groceries for sale at Regina’s Grocery in Williamsburg.

The menu continues with several other options like the Uncle Phil with prosciutto and fresh mozzarella and an Americanized version of it called the Lil Phil with smoked ham, provolone, lettuce, and tomato.

There’s also the Cousin Anthony with smoked chicken, fresh mozzarella, and arugula with olive oil and balsamic, and the meatless Ricky with fresh mozzarella, tomato, Regina’s pesto, and arugula, with olive oil and balsamic.

The menu at Regina’s Grocery states that you can “make any sandwich a salad.” One example is the Grandma Lucy with tuna, provolone, red onion, and olive spread over arugula with olive oil and balsamic dressing.

Part of the outdoor seating area at Regina’s Grocery in Williamsburg.

The Brooklyn location of Regina’s Grocery has a bar that serves natural wines, beer, cocktails, and coffee beverages. The shop offers non-alcoholic drinks like the popular San Pellegrino Italian sodas, plus a selection of Italian groceries for sale.

The new space includes indoor seating in an elevated area to the left of the entrance, plus a large outdoor seating area on South 3rd Street.