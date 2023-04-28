Last year, popular Nolita bar Little Rascal (130 Franklin St) opened a second location in Greenpoint that debuted first as a cocktail bar and later started serving food with a menu inspired by Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cuisines.

Little Rascal’s owners, Halil and Öner Gündogdu, who are longtime Greenpoint residents, partnered with renowned mixologist Keith Larry to offer Greenpointers an impressive and unique cocktail menu.

For this week’s addition to the Community Cookbook, Larry has shared his recipe for Constantine’s Cosmos.

“We use fresh raspberry purée to add a tang complexity to the Cosmo formula and round that out with a little bit of lychee for texture and sugar,” Larry said about the cocktail. “The St Germaine gives it a nice round floral berry aspect and fresh lemon balances the acidity.”

Check out the recipe for Constantine’s Cosmos below, and find last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.

v

Constantine’s Cosmos

Ingredients

1.75 ounces of Haku vodka

0.75 ounce of St. Germaine

0.75 ounce of raspberry-lychee purée (recipe below)

0.75 ounce of fresh lemon juice

Dehydrated lemon wheel (for garnish)

Mint sprig (for garnish)

Directions

First make the raspberry-lychee purée. (Recipe below.) Add all ingredients (except the garnishes) into a shaker tin and shake vigorously. Double strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with a dehydrated lemon wheel and mint sprig.

Raspberry-Lychee Purée Ingredients

2 parts raspberries (frozen or fresh)

1 part lychee (canned)

1 part sugar

Raspberry-Lychee Purée Directions