Israeli hotspots Laser Wolf and K’Far are getting a summery sibling. On May 10, the team behind the two acclaimed restaurants at Williamsburg’s Hoxton Hotel will open Jaffa Cocktail and Raw Bar (97 Wythe Ave.).

Jaffa Cocktail and Raw Bar, a new concept for Chef Michael Solomonov’s CookNSolo team, will complete the trifecta of destination dining at the Hoxton, accessed through a dedicated entrance on North 9th Street.

Jaffa Cocktail and Raw Bar, which will seat over 100 guests in both indoor and outdoor seating areas, is named after the Mediterranean port city in Israel, known for an array of seafood and Jaffa oranges, one of the city’s main exports.

Jaffa’s dedicated entrance on 9th street.

At the new spot, Chef Solomonov’s seafood-centered menu will introduce Israeli flavors in crisp and creative ways. Sam Levenfeld, the Chef de Cuisine at K’Far, will also helm the kitchen at Jaffa with a menu meant to “exude freshness and evoke a coastal escape,” according to the team.

Jaffa’s food menu will revolve around summery selections like raw oysters and chilled crudos. Specific menu highlights include oysters with schug and passion fruit mignonette, yellowtail pastrami with grilled cucumber, shrimp cocktail, octopus shakshuka, and za’atar fried almonds.

The bar menu will offer fresh-squeezed orange juice-based cocktails, paying homage to Jaffa’s fruity export, and other sunny delights like the Jaffa orange, which is frozen and made up of vodka, aperol, orange, and vanilla. Another speciality is the Oy Vey with rum, mango, and coconut. The Gelt Rush consists of bourbon, honey, apricot, and lemon. Lastly, the Fizzy Bubbelech has tequila, forthave, and blood orange soda.

Jaffa’s beverage menu will also offer a Virgin Paloma which is zero proof and contains Aplós Arise (a non-alcoholic spirit), grapefruit, lime, and jalapeno. Plus, communal pitchers of cocktails will be available.

Jaffa Cocktail and Raw Bar will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays and open Wednesday to Friday 4 PM-midnight and Saturday and Sunday from noon-midnight.