Can you believe the final weekend of April is here? We can’t either, but we’re pumped it’s packed with exciting events offering a plethora of inspiration for outings. If you’re into jazz, don’t miss out on a legendary performance at a historic Williamsburg venue. Want to spend a chill evening with your family? Head to the rooftop and catch a stunning sunset amidst the wildflowers. Art lovers, get ready to immerse yourself in an epic group show, and for those couples feeling adventurous, why not try your hand at an intimate Shibari workshop? Take a peep at what’s on below.

Friday, April 28

Hit Up Williamsburg Music Center for Jazz with Gerry Eastman & Friends

Looking for a fun Friday night out? Head over to Williamsburg Music Center (367 Bedford Ave) for some cool jazz and a live performance by founder and artistic director Gerry Eastman and friends. This Black-founded jazz venue opened back in 1981 to provide a safe space for POC musicians to perform and honor the African musical diaspora. Since then, it has hosted 400 bands, including Andy Bay, Jessica Cleaves, and Mavis Pool. There seems to be a ton of jazz happening in the neighborhood lately—but this legendary venue is definitely worth visiting. Please note there is a two-drink minimum. Tickets are $21 HERE.

Golden Hour on the Kingsland Wildflowers Green Roof

Join the Newtown Creek Alliance for open-hour evenings every Friday (until June 30) to learn about green roofs, local plants, and Newtown Creek. Enjoy the moments before sunset from the iconic rooftop while NCA staff lead guided tours, answer questions, and provide educational resources about the ecological benefits of green roofs. This family-friendly event is free and open to the public and a great way to do something educational while also indulging in some stunning sunset views of the city. Please note that not all roofs are ADA-compliant. Sign up for free registration HERE.

Saturday, April 29

“Out of Joint” Group Art Show Opening at The Boiler

Don’t miss the opening reception for “Out of Joint,” a group exhibition organized by Etty Yaniv at The Boiler, a historic industrial space in the heart of Williamsburg. Featuring the work of five New York-based visual artists and one choreographer/dancer, including Yasmeen Abdallah, Levani, Louisa Pancoast, Melissa Stern, John O’Connor, and Etty Yaniv. From 6-9 PM, with a dance performance by Louisa Pancoast at 7 PM, come experience their lush, site-responsive installations and explore the evidence of global and personal changes in this exciting exhibition.

Immersive Vintage Pop-Up with Isle of Monday & Archival Muse

Looking to decorate your New York apartment with ethically sourced vintage fashion and furnishings? Check out the pop-up event hosted by Isle of Monday and Archival Muse at Take Space in Greenpoint. It will feature a specialized selection of vintage clothing from Isle of Monday, home decor and furniture from Archival Muse, and vintage and secondhand home items from FORM’R. Come immerse yourself in an exhibition-like setup of the ultimate NYC apartment while sipping on complimentary cocktails. Plus, for larger furniture pieces, enjoy free local same-day delivery. This highly tailored shopping experience and immersive exhibition is a must for vintage and decor lovers. Register for free HERE.

Sunday, April 30

Adult Ceramics Workshop at Ferox in Greenpoint

Mudonmyhand is hosting a creative ceramics workshop where you can learn basic hand-building techniques for making unique pottery pieces such as mugs, plates, and planters using colored clay at Ferox Athletics. Your materials and firing are included, and your handmade pieces will be ready to pick up in 3-4 weeks. The workshop will take 2 1/2 hours, and at the end, you’ll have created a one-of-a-kind piece that you can keep or gift to someone special. Follow @Mudonmyhand on Instagram for more details. Tickets are $98 HERE.

Intro to Shibari GROUP Class by SHAG @ The William Vale

Looking for a unique and intimate experience as a date idea? Join local sex-positive shop SHAG‘s Shibari Group Workshop at The William Vale in Williamsburg. The class is perfect for couples interested in exploring the art of power exchange with rope. You’ll learn how to tie elegantly and receive a well-rounded understanding of this ancient Japanese art form. The upcoming group class is open to both hotel guests and the general public and is happening this Sunday at 1 PM. With a maximum of 15 couples (30 people) per session, it’s a unique opportunity to try something new and exciting with your partner. Tickets HERE.