In February, Greenpoint’s The Mallard Drake (43 Franklin St.) opened in the space that was previously home to The Diamond. Before that, Back Alley Bread sold pastries out of the bar, and it was rumored that the bakery may take over the kitchen when The Mallard Drake officially opened, however, that did not happen.

Instead, Tony Petillo, the owner of The Mallard Drake and Brooklyn Safehouse (120 Franklin St.), opened the former without food. So, for the past few months, The Mallard Drake has been slinging beer and cocktails, but was unable to accommodate hungry customers.

Tony Petillo opening the doors to The Mallard Drake. Photo: Julia Moak

Now, that all changes, and in a big way. Starting on Friday, April 28, Greenpoint’s lauded Taqueria Ramírez (94 Franklin Street) will take over the kitchen at The Mallard Drake.

Taqueria Ramírez, located only a block and a half from The Mallard Drake, is known for its Mexico City-style tacos. The local spot was the only representative from Greenpoint on last week’s New York Times’ list of 100 Best Restaurants, and lines to get the popular tacos tend to wind from Oak to Franklin, even in the coldest months. This critically-acclaimed taco joint is sure to draw guests who wouldn’t normally think of The Mallard Drake.

Tacos outside Taqueria Ramírez, shown on the restaurant’s Instagram account.

Taqueria Ramírez’s menu at The Mallard Drake is simple and somewhat surprising: a burger and fries. The Ramírez burger is inspired by the taqueria’s bestselling taco, the Al Pastor.

The Ramírez burger is made up of two beef and pork blend patties marinated with the signature Ramírez adobo, plus melted sharp cheddar cheese, crunchy lettuce, red onion, and juicy grilled pineapple, served on a potato roll and finished off with a spread of habanero aioli. Vegetarians can opt for an Impossible version of the burger.

The Ramirez burger. Photo: Scott Lynch

A few weeks ago, on March 13, Taqueria Ramírez partnered with Williamsburg’s Cozy Royale (434 Humboldt St.), introducing the neighborhood to the burger, so some locals may not be surprised that the taqueria pivoted to burgers for The Mallard Drake. Tacos will still be available at Taqueria Ramírez down the street.

The burgers and fries are available at The Mallard Drake starting this Friday at 7 PM until they sell out. After Friday, they will be available every day from 5 – 11 PM and are cash only.