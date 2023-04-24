BIG NEWS!! We’re taking over the most beautiful outdoor space in North Brooklyn and every weekend this summer, 100+ independent vendors will bring goods, food and great times to the Greenpoint waterfront!

You know the one. It has a pretty decent view:

With breathtaking views of the NYC skyline as the backdrop, we will also host rotating music, art, and other live events, to attract repeat visits. We’ll also have a kid zone so the littles can get their wiggles out after parents shop.

We can’t wait for our fellow creators to bring their energy to this stunning spot. That’s where YOU come in. Do you make something cool? Apply to be a vendor here. Local brick and mortar stores are also welcome.

After having over 8k visitors in one day and only room for 60 vendors at our last market, we are so happy to be able to accommodate more vendors and shoppers this summer. Brands can participate for a day, weekend or 4 consecutive weeks. Some folks will choose to be with us for the whole season, so it’s best to apply early to secure a spot. Don’t miss your chance to get in on our inaugural weekend on May 20th & 21st. This will be where we focus our biggest press push.

v

The Greenpointers Markets always draws thousands of visitors who want to shop and support local.

For those of you familiar with the Greenpoint Terminal Market, it is important to note that the Greenpointers Open Air Fair Market is a totally different market and experience. We will have new programming every weekend alongside the high quality curated selection of vendors that shoppers have come to expect from Greenpointers.

The Greenpointers Open Air Fair will be a totally different experience from the Greenpoint Terminal Market, which formerly occupied the space.

Why we love this space:

Booths are 10ft x 10ft with plenty of space between. You can even drive up to your spot to unload!

Flexibility to bring your own tables, racks, and chairs or rent from the venue

Option to purchase parking for the day (limited quantity)

Family friendly! There will be a dedicated “kids zone”

Affordable rates: Vendor fees start at $110 for shared spaces!

Option to book just one day or book discounted packages for a weekend or four consecutive weekends

We will start accepting vendors on a rolling basis so we can’t stress enough the importance of applying early. If you are accepted and express interest in space beyond the four consecutive weeks we currently offer we will be helping you secure your spots without reapplying every time.