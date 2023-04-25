The developers behind Greenpoint Landing recently unveiled new renderings for a new East River waterfront esplanade between Green and Eagle Streets. The team shared their plans at the recent CB1 meeting.

“The new open space will create a variety of experiences along the Brooklyn shoreline including picnic nooks, a secluded meadow walk, multiple seating areas, large lawns and meandering paths, a garden, and what will be known as Green Street Pier – an almost 500-foot long accessible pier that extends out to the water and includes synthetic turf areas, lounge chairs, shade structures, and viewing steps,” said a press release sent to Greenpointers.

The controversial 2005 Greenpoint-Williamsburg waterfront rezoning allowed developers to access certain parcels of land with some concessions, chief among them the creation of a waterfront esplanade. A New York Times article from that same year mentioned that the redevelopment plan also included an “Olympic-quality aquatic center on the river,” — no word on whatever happened with that.

Brookfield Properties joined the project in 2015 and developed the One and Two Blue Slip properties. For future building plans, Brookfield says on its website that “30% of all units will be income-targeted through the Affordable New York program.”

Considering what they deemed affordable with their most recent housing lottery ($2370 for a studio apartment, yikes), we’re not holding our breath on that one. But at least we can breathe a little easier with some new parks.

