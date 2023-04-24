Eden’s, the perennial salad pop-up run out of Brooklyn Safehouse (120 Franklin Street), recently announced that they would be expanding with a new location this summer.

Eden’s will set up shop at the popular music venue, Baby’s All Right (146 Broadway), starting May 1, and running through the summer season.

Owners Arya Seghatoleslami and Brittany Matheson first opened their salad spot during the summer of 2021, a prime time to offer locals an easy and tasty work-from-home lunch option.

“We knew the two blocks between the [Paulie Gee’s] Slice Shop and Threes [Brewing] was the best location to reach our audience, especially the park goers and [parents] at American Playground and Transmitter,” Seghatoleslami told Greenpointers about Eden’s location.

In other exciting Eden’s news, they just launched their seasonal spring salad, the Fish Bowl. Eden’s partnered with Greenpoint institution Acme Smoked Fish (30 Gem Street) to create a salad based around their famous whitefish salad. Spring mix, scallions, watermelon radish, Persian cucumbers, bread crumbs complete the bowl, topped with lemon dill caper dressing. Get it here.

